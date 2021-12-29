News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Beating India in India high on Warner's bucket list

Beating India in India high on Warner's bucket list

December 29, 2021 11:38 IST
Since being dropped by his Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad in September, 35-year-old Warner rebounded to take Player of the Tournament honours during Australia's T20 World Cup triumph. He now sits third on the runs list in the ongoing Ashes series, with 240 at an average of 60.

Warner has played a big part in Australia's 3-0 lead in the Ashes, getting the team off to a flying start with first innings scores of 94 and 95 in the opening Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide. 

IMAGE: David Warner has played a big part in Australia's 3-0 lead in the Ashes, getting the team off to a flying start with first innings scores of 94 and 95 in the opening Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Time appeared to be catching up with David Warner as he struggled for runs a few months ago, but the revitalised opening batsman is now eyeing another Ashes win in England in 2023 after helping Australia retain the urn in Melbourne.

Since being dropped by his Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad in September, 35-year-old Warner rebounded to take Player of the Tournament honours during Australia's T20 World Cup triumph.

 

He now sits third on the runs list in the ongoing Ashes series, with 240 at an average of 60.

After 89 Tests and a decade at the highest level, Warner has little left to prove but the swashbuckling lefthander still has a couple of items on his bucket list.

"You know you still haven't beaten India in India. That would be nice to do, and obviously England away (in 2019), we had a drawn series," he told reporters.

"But hopefully if I can manage to get that chance and opportunity, I might think about going back."

The fourth Test starts in Sydney on January 5.

His opening partnership with fellow lefthander Marcus Harris has not been quite so prolific, with Harris struggling for runs until his 76 in Melbourne, the top score of the third Test.

Warner has seen a slew of opening partners come and go since Chris Rogers retired after the 2015 Ashes but is hopeful he and Harris can stick for the long-term.

Warner said both openers were more effective when looking to be proactive against England's bowlers.

"When he's (Harris) looking to score and I'm looking to score, our defence takes care of itself," he said.

"We'll be in amongst the runs in the next two Tests."

Source: REUTERS
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

My father has made me what I am today: Shami

My father has made me what I am today: Shami

Bavuma rues lack of game time after Proteas falter

Bavuma rues lack of game time after Proteas falter

