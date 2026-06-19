BCCI Secretary On 2027 World Cup Roadmap: Not For Public Consumption

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that India's strategic roadmap for the 2027 World Cup, including the future of star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, remains a confidential internal matter, while also clarifying the board's policy on international tours like Bangladesh.

IMAGE: The ODI future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are discussions for the board room, said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirms India's 2027 World Cup roadmap discussions are confidential and not for public disclosure.

Strategic conversations regarding individual players' futures, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are internal boardroom matters.

All stakeholders, including the cricket committee, selectors, and support staff, are involved in ongoing decision-making processes.

The BCCI will strictly follow the Government of India's policies for participation in bilateral and multinational sporting events.

The board maintains a neutral stance on the political situations in other countries, focusing solely on cricket administration.

The deliberations on India's roadmap for the 2027 World Cup are "not meant for public consumption", BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in an interview, refusing to be drawn into any discussion on individual players and their much-speculated future in the team.

Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dominate the chatter whenever there is any talk around the Indian team's 2027 global campaign, but Saikia is categorical that "strategic discussions in the board room" are best left inside. While both former skippers are determined to play the mega-event, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have been non-committal on whether the squad will have space for the white-ball legends.

BCCI's Confidential 2027 World Cup Strategy

Asked if the BCCI has had any internal conversations on the matter, Saikia said all stakeholders are aligned in their views in what is essentially an ongoing process. "We have a very well-knit team and a lot of experts. All stakeholders are taken on board," Saikia told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

"Whatever decisions that are made involve the cricket committee, the selectors and all other stakeholders, including the support staff, the head coach and the players concerned. "There are regular conversations taking place. For that reason, we do not need any special session of interaction. This is an ongoing process," the secretary said, keeping all his cards close to his chest.

Ongoing Discussions on Team Selection

He maintained that he would not divulge any board room information. "I do not think I should disclose anything before the media or the public because these are strategic discussions. I am not authorised to speak about them before the media." "Secondly, these are matters that should remain within the boardroom."

BCCI to Follow Government Directives on Bilateral Tours

The Indian cricket team had postponed its white-ball tour of Bangladesh last year due to unrest in the neighbouring nation. India's eastern neighbours now have an elected government in place. The Bangladesh Cricket Board too has a new president in former skipper Tamim Iqbal, who is keen on resumption of bilateral cricketing ties with India.

Asked if the BCCI's stance would now change, Saikia replied: "The BCCI is a cricketing controlling board, and we have nothing to do with what is going on politically in other countries." "As the BCCI, we follow whatever policy the Government of India has in place regarding participation in bilateral and multinational sporting events. Whatever regulations and policies the central government frames, we follow them, just like any other sports federation, whether it is football, athletics or any other sport," he explained.

Cricket Board's Neutral Stance on Foreign Governments

Saikia made it clear that it doesn't concern the BCCI as to which party is running the government in Bangladesh. "We are not concerned with who is running the government in a particular country, whether it is democratically elected, undemocratically elected or an autocratic government. That is none of our business." "Our job is to run cricket. Whenever there is a scheduled tour to a foreign country for bilateral matches, we will proceed according to our plans and schedules," Saikia said.