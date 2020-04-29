News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI yet to decide on contract extension of Ombudsman

BCCI yet to decide on contract extension of Ombudsman

Source: PTI
April 29, 2020 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer DK Jain is yet to hear from the top brass regarding his contract extension after his one-year term ended in February.

Justice Jain was appointed as Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer in February 2019 and now it is up to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to offer him an extension.

"It was some time back that the CEO (Rahul Johri) had verbally asked me if I would be interested in an extension and I had said yes. But after that I haven't yet heard from them. Obviously, now the situation is different due to the lockdown," Justice (retired) Jain told PTI on Wednesday.

"Let BCCI come up with a formal (written) offer and I will definitely consider it," Jain added.

Asked if he has received any new set of complaints, he replied: "I wouldn't be knowing because BCCI sends me the list. Right now, the office is closed because of the lockdown. I don't think there are any new cases of Conflict of Interest."

Jain said there are five cases that are pending with him.

"If I remember correctly, there are either four or five cases pending. One of them is Conflict of Interest case of Mayank Parikh," said Jain.

Parikh is a former liaison officer of the Indian cricket team.

One of the complaints against Parikh was that he ran six clubs in Mumbai.

Jain's tenure started with the Koffee with Karan controversy involving KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

He had subsequently heard numerous of Conflicts of Interest cases, notable being that of former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Back in February during an Apex Council meeting, appointment of separate Ombudsman and Ethics Officer was on the agenda but there hasn't been much progress on that front.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Fixing row: Shoaib Akhtar calls PCB 'incompetent'

Fixing row: Shoaib Akhtar calls PCB 'incompetent'

Nazir more talented, Sehwag more brainy: Akhtar

Nazir more talented, Sehwag more brainy: Akhtar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use