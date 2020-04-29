BCCI yet to decide on contract extension of Ombudsman

Source:

April 29, 2020 16:01 IST

BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer DK Jain is yet to hear from the top brass regarding his contract extension after his one-year term ended in February.

Justice Jain was appointed as Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer in February 2019 and now it is up to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to offer him an extension.

"It was some time back that the CEO (Rahul Johri) had verbally asked me if I would be interested in an extension and I had said yes. But after that I haven't yet heard from them. Obviously, now the situation is different due to the lockdown," Justice (retired) Jain told PTI on Wednesday.