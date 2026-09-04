BCCI Wants Sooryavanshi to Follow Sachin's Path

'He's monitored from every angle and every step he is taking forward in his international career.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Key Points The BCCI is actively monitoring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, to guide him towards a long and successful career.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasised the board's desire for Sooryavanshi to emulate Sachin Tendulkar's longevity.

The Board is focused on preventing young talents like Sooryavanshi from becoming 'one-series wonders'.

At 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already being asked to look beyond the records and headlines, with the BCCI urging him to follow the path of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

The left-handed opener from Samastipur, Bihar, earned his India call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals. Sooryavanshi lit up the tournament with 776 runs and won the Orange Cap.

His start to international cricket, however, was far from ideal. The teenager managed only three low scores against England and was dropped for the fifth and final T20I. He quickly put that disappointment behind him, though, producing a strong response in the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Sooryavanshi scored 151 runs in three matches as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep, earning his first international Player of the Series award in the process.

Representing East Zone as vice-captain in the Duleep Trophy this week, Sooryavanshi broke a 57-year-old record to become the tournament's youngest-ever half-centurion.

BCCI's Vision For Young Talent

The BCCI, meanwhile, wants the youngster to take inspiration from one of India's greatest-ever batters, Sachin Tendulkar and focus on building a career that lasts.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the Board is keeping a close eye on Sooryavanshi and other young players, while making sure they receive the right guidance as they progress.

Saikia's comments came after a BCCI review meeting at the board's headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The BCCI secretary made it clear that the Board does not want Sooryavanshi to be just another teenage sensation who fades away after a brief spell in the spotlight.

'The BCCI can be proud that we are promoting a player of the age of 15 years who is already making his mark in the international scenario and we are very cautious that every right step he should take forward so that it should not be a one series or one year wonder,' Saikia said.

'We want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or any player of his stature to continue and serve like Sachin Tendulkar did for the country or other players who in the past became legends so we look at Vaibhav in a very serious manner.

'He's monitored from every angle and every step he is taking forward in his international career. The BCCI is taking a very close look at his future.'