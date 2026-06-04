BCCI charts out plan to support cricket growth in Fiji, Maldives

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to bolster global cricket development by providing crucial support, including coaches, to the cricket boards of Fiji and Maldives, reinforcing the ICC's mission to expand the sport in emerging nations.

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Key Points The BCCI will assist the cricket boards of Fiji and Maldives in developing the sport.

Support includes sending coaches and providing other resources to strengthen ICC's growth efforts.

This decision was made during a recent BCCI Apex Council meeting.

The BCCI has a history of aiding cricket development in other nations, including Afghanistan and Nepal.

The BCCI will assist the cricket boards of Fiji and Maldives in developing the game in their respective countries, it was decided during the Apex Council meeting on Thursday.

The BCCI will help these countries by sending coaches and through other means to strengthen the International Cricket Council's efforts to support the growth of the game in these emerging nations.

BCCI's Global Cricket Development Initiatives

"We will be sending across some of our coaches and providing them with other possible help," a BCCI official said.

Earlier in 2019, the BCCI has sent its former general manager (game development) and ex cricketer Saba Karim as well as former India fielding coach Abhay Sharma on a short visit to Maldives to take stock of the situation.

The India cricket board has also helped other countries like Afghanistan - a full ICC member now - and even Nepal in the past.