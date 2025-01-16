HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BCCI to players: Obey new rules or face IPL ban, fee cuts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 16, 2025 23:27 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE:  India captain Rohit Sharma presides over a team meeting before a training session.Photograph: BCCI

Mandatory domestic cricket, restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and a bar on individual endorsements during series were among a slew of measures that the BCCI unveiled on Thursday in a 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity" in the embattled national cricket team.

 

Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in their retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The measures have been announced in the wake of the team's disastrous tour of Australia which was preceded by a series whitewash against New Zealand at home.

The Board has approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.

"Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI," the Board policy states.

"Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract," it warns.

The document also states that from now on, players won't be allowed to travel separately during a tour and would also be discouraged from leaving early in case a tour or a match ends early.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
RCB to open WPL 2025! Finals set for Mumbai
Team India prepares for England! 3 warm-up games in UK
How Gambhir Plans To Crack The Whip
Team India's surprise pick as batting coach!
How many captains have done that: Yuvraj defends Rohit
