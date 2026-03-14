BCCI to honour Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj with Lifetime Achievement Awards

IMAGE: Roger Binny is the first Indian cricketer to open both the bowling and the batting in the same One-Day International. Photograph: ANI Photo

Batting great Rahul Dravid, 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny and women's cricket legend Mithali Raj will be bestowed with the Colonel C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, the BCCI’s highest honour recognising outstanding service to Indian cricket.



'The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will celebrate excellence across the Indian cricketing spectrum at the prestigious Naman Awards 2026, scheduled to be held on Sunday, 15 March 2026, in New Delhi. The annual ceremony recognises exceptional performances and enduring contributions across international, domestic and age group cricket while honouring individuals whose work has shaped the growth and stature of the game in the country,' BCCI announced on Saturday.



Binny played a pivotal role in India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph with 18 wickets -- the most by any bowler in the tournament. Under his coaching India won the Under-19 World Cup title in 2000 and the Karnataka all-rounder served as BCCI president from 2022 to 2025, while also being part of the national selection committee.



'Binny’s contribution to the game has spanned decades as a player, mentor and administrator. Renowned for his skilful seam bowling and invaluable ability to deliver breakthroughs at crucial moments, Mr Binny finished as the highest wicket taker of the 1983 World Cup, playing a pivotal role in one of the most defining chapters in Indian cricket’s history. A member of the Indian squad that lifted the iconic World Championship of Cricket in 1985, Mr Binny is also the first Indian cricketer to open both the bowling and the batting in the same ODI,' said the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid's influence was most visible when he guided India to the Under-19 Cricket World Cup title in 2018. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dravid, who is regarded as one of the greatest batters in Test cricket, played a crucial role in shaping up the future of Indian cricket as the head coach of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and he also coached the India U-19 team to the World Cup triumph in 2018. Taking over as the head coach, he guided the Indian team to the T20 World Cup in 2024.



'Dravid will be honoured for his immense contribution to Indian cricket, both as one of the finest batters the game has witnessed and as a coach and guiding force who shaped a new era of Indian cricket. Mr Dravid's illustrious international career was built on a batting technique straight out of the manual, steely resilience, rock solid defence and overall mastery. He accumulated over 24,000 international runs, anchored India’s batting line up across formats for more than a decade and played a central role in many of the team’s most memorable victories as a batter and captain,' stated the BCCI.



'Following his playing career, Mr Dravid seamlessly transitioned into a role that helped shape the future of Indian cricket. As Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he played a pivotal role in strengthening India's player development pathways, mentoring young cricketers and helping build a robust pipeline of talent for the national teams. His influence was most visible when he guided India’s Under 19 team to victory at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018.'



'His impact continued to grow when he took over as Head Coach of the Indian men's team. He brought with him the same clarity of purpose and emphasis on discipline that defined his playing career. Under his guidance, Team India lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024. The triumph reflected the team's resilience, preparation and dominance on the global stage. Through his leadership across India’s cricketing ecosystem, Mr Dravid has played a defining role in shaping the present and future of Indian cricket.'

IMAGE: Mithali Raj set benchmarks that transformed the perception of women's cricket in India and inspired countless young girls to take up the sport. Photograph: ANI Photo

One of the greats of women's cricket, Mithali is the highest run scorer in women's ODIs with 7805 runs at an average of 50.68, while leading India to two World Cup finals.



'One of the greatest icons of women’s cricket, Ms Mithali Raj will receive the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to the growth and global prominence of the women’s game. Over the course of a remarkable international career spanning more than two decades, Ms Raj redefined standards of excellence with her elegance, consistency and leadership. As the highest run scorer in women’s ODIs with 7805 runs at an average of 50.68, she set benchmarks that transformed the perception of women's cricket in India and inspired countless young girls to take up the sport,' the BCCI release stated.



'Equally significant was her inspirational captaincy, under which India reached two ICC Women's World Cup finals and emerged as a formidable force in international cricket. Through her remarkable achievements and lasting influence, Ms Raj has played a defining role in elevating Indian women’s cricket to unprecedented heights.'



Among the other awardees, India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024–25 season for the second time. Smriti Mandhana will receive the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for the fifth time in her career.



Among domestic performers, Ira Jadhav of Mumbai will receive the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer (Domestic) following a prolific season with the bat. Shafali Verma of Haryana will be honoured with the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer (Senior Domestic One Day) for the 2024–25 season.



Ayush Mhatre of Mumbai will receive the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All Rounder in Domestic Limited Overs Competitions for the 2024–25 season, while Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey will receive the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy for the 2024-25 season.



The Mumbai Cricket Association will once again receive the award for Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments, having won four trophies and finished runner up in two during the season.

A defining highlight of the BCCI Awards 2026 will be the felicitation of all five ICC trophy winning Indian teams. This will be a historic first for Indian cricket. The BCCI will honour the senior men’s team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026, the senior women’s team that won the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the men’s Under 19 team that won the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026, and the women’s Under 19 team that won the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2025. This special recognition celebrates an extraordinary period of success for Indian cricket on the global stage.