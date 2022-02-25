BCCI to hold Women's T20, CK Nayudu Trophy from March

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI Women/Twitter

The Indian cricket board is all set to resume its remaining domestic competition with the Senior National T20 for women and the National U-25 red ball tournament for CK Nayudu Trophy to be held between March and May, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Friday.

The Ranji Trophy is already into its second round after it became a curtailed season due to peak third wave in January which threatened the entire domestic calendar but now things are expected to fall in place.

"As we completed the Round 1 of Ranji Trophy 2021-22, it gives me immense pleasure to apprise you that Sr Women's T20 Trophy and Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2021-22 shall take place during months of March-May 2022. BCCI will share draw of the tournaments and safety protocols in due course," Shah wrote in a letter to various state associations.

In fact, Senior Women's T20 and U-25 (earlier U-23) which is now an Inter-State A team tournament will also ensure that domestic cricketers will be again having a flow income which had stopped.

The tournament will be held simultaneously with IPL and thus the umpires and scorers across the country, who survive only on domestic and age group tournaments will immensely benefit.

However BCCI is yet to give a notification about the quarter-finals of the Cooch Behar Trophy, which is expected to be played in April once most of the boys finish their annual examination.