BCCI to Prioritise Rest, Practice Matches for India Tours to SENA Countries

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to implement a strategic overhaul of its Future Tours Program (FTP) to ensure Indian cricketers receive optimal rest, acclimatisation, and crucial practice matches before embarking on challenging tours to SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said there is no lack of communication within Indian cricket as far as injury management is concerned but the board will try and ensure to have a better Future Tours Program (FTP) to give the players ample time to prepare. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced plans to ensure proper rest, acclimatisation, and practice matches for Indian cricketers before major series in SENA countries.

The board aims to revise the Future Tours Program (FTP) to provide players with ample time for preparation, addressing the current challenge of a packed schedule.

Saikia confirmed strong coordination among all BCCI wings, including women's teams, COE, and men's team coaching staff, regarding injury management and overall operations.

A review meeting, attended by captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and VVS Laxman, discussed team performance and the roadmap for the 2027 World Cup.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Thursday said the board will be working in the direction of ensuring proper rest, acclimatisation and practise matches for Indian cricketers ahead of any major series in SENA countries.

Following a review meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, Saikia said there is no lack of communication within Indian cricket as far as injury management is concerned but the board will try and ensure to have a better Future Tours Program (FTP) to give the players ample time to prepare.

Enhancing Player Welfare and Performance

"Everybody is on the same page. BCCI is working in a very well like a well-oiled engine," Saikia told reporters.

"There is proper coordination amongst all the wings of BCCI, whether it is women's teams committees or their technical staff or their coaches, vis-a-vis the COE, vis-a-vis the Indian men's team's coaching staff and the head coach. There is no difficulty in the coordination, everything is moving in the right direction."

"The only challenge which we are facing is that there are too many matches in the year and that is why in the next FTP we will do certain things, we will take certain measures.

Strategic FTP Revisions for International Tours

"We have instructed our FTP persons who will be meeting very soon in various international forums that our FTP should be in such a way it should be scheduled that there is proper rest for the players as well as some kind of acclimatisation or some kind of friendly matches before any major series in SENA countries (South Africa, Australia, England and New Zealand)," Saikia added.

The review meeting was attended by India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, director of cricket at CoE VVS Laxman along with officials of the Indian cricket board.

"We discussed (about) our team performance in England and Ireland and also we are thinking about what we are going to do about the next one year. The road map has been prepared and we will be doing some exercises so that we have a very good performance in 2027 World Cup," Saikia added.

Board Takes Feedback From Captains

Acknowledging that the team did not do well in limited-overs tours of Ireland and England, Saikia said the team needed to do some "soul searching" but said a strategy has been "chalked out" in that regards.

India suffered a shocking 0-2 loss to Ireland in their two-match T20I series before losing to England 1-4 in the T20Is and 1-2 in the three-match ODI series.

"Yes, we did not do well. We lost matches in Ireland and England, so we wanted to know what the reasons were. We have to do certain soul searching about that, and in future, what we will be doing before going to any of the SENA countries. We have chalked out some strategy on that," Saikia said.

Saikia said the review meeting held at the BCCI's headquarters revisited the Return to Play (RTP) with feedback from the two captains and the head coach.

"Today's discussion was totally general in nature, what policy and protocols we have to maintain regarding maintaining the fitness level of every player -- not any individual -- and what is best interest of the team, we have considered that only," Saikia said.

"We have taken the feedback from the captains and the head coach who are the right persons to give us the information, so that we chalk up a proper strategy to avoid all this kind of unwanted situations during matches."

No Communication Gap Between Indian Team And COE

Saikia insisted there is no communication breakdown between the Indian team and the COE but frequent injuries to some players is a concern.

"There is no such situation that there is a communication breakdown or there is no integrity amongst the COE or the Team India's staff or technical persons.

"Only thing that is troubling us is injuries of some players, which is happening frequently and to avoid that, we have to do certain things, we have to take up some measures so that the players do not suffer injuries frequently," he added.

Saikia also said the COE is functioning properly even without having the Head of Sports Science and Medicine in place.

"I would like to reiterate once more that the vacant position of the head of the sports science is not a deterrent of our activities in COE," Saikia said.

"(Filling) that post is required, but that is a very high level post, and for that, a proper qualified person should be positioned. We have about 16 persons in place to maintain the fitness level or the rehab facilities."

"To supervise that one important person is required, and for that he must be qualified up to a different level. That kind of person is very less in number in India, as well as in the whole world.

"We are trying to find out that kind of a person at the earliest possible time but without him also it is running in the right manner," Saikia added.