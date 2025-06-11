HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » BCCI to deliberate on norms for victory celebrations

BCCI to deliberate on norms for victory celebrations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 11, 2025 23:18 IST

x

Stampede

IMAGE: The BCCI is expected to prepare standard guidelines for IPL victory celebrations in the aftermath of the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

The formulation of standard guidelines for IPL victory celebrations, in the wake of the tragic stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, will be among the key items on the agenda when the BCCI holds its 28th Apex Council Meeting on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred last Wednesday when nearly 2.5 lakh fans thronged the stadium and its surrounding areas to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars, leading to a stampede that left 11 dead and 56 injured.

While the BCCI acknowledged that the celebrations could have been better managed, the matter will now be formally deliberated during the meeting.

"The need of formulation of norms for IPL victory celebration will be discussed during the meeting," a BCCI source said.

The finalisation of venues for the upcoming India-New Zealand series will also be up for discussion, while the Council is also expected to review the existing Age Verification Programme -- a mechanism aimed at curbing age-fudging in age-group cricket, particularly in the Under-16 (boys) and Under-15 (girls) categories.

 

Another matter likely to be taken up is the complaint filed in April 2025 by Karimnagar District Cricket Association president V Agam Rao. He alleged irregularities in the utilisation of funds allocated for cricket infrastructure development in Telangana districts.

Acting on the complaint, BCCI Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra directed the Apex Council to take appropriate action, and the matter will be discussed during Saturday's meeting.

Discussions on the BCCI Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials, the tournament allowance policy for BCCI employees, updates on the 2025–26 domestic season, and matters related to umpire and match referee coaches will also be held.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

WTC Final PIX: 14 wickets fall on Day 1 at Lord's
WTC Final PIX: 14 wickets fall on Day 1 at Lord's
'They'll miss Kohli': Pope's warning to young India
'They'll miss Kohli': Pope's warning to young India
Smith Outshines Sachin in ICC Finals
Smith Outshines Sachin in ICC Finals
More players may follow Pooran's path: Sammy warns
More players may follow Pooran's path: Sammy warns
20 Balls, 0 Runs: Rabada crushes Khawaja with record duck
20 Balls, 0 Runs: Rabada crushes Khawaja with record duck

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

webstory image 2

Misal, Paratha, Chole Bhature: World's Best Breakfasts

webstory image 3

7 Best Bass-Heavy Headphones With Long Battery Life

VIDEOS

'Sonam should be hanged': Brother's words to Raja's mother0:47

'Sonam should be hanged': Brother's words to Raja's mother

Flamingos flock to Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake4:02

Flamingos flock to Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake

'Srinagar Vande Bharat fully booked for next 10 days'1:13

'Srinagar Vande Bharat fully booked for next 10 days'

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD