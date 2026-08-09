BCCI To Consider Relocating Duleep Trophy Final From CoE To Stadium

'There are some restrictions while this land was adopted here, that we cannot have a crowd in this campus.'

IMAGE: The Central Zone team celebrate winning the Duleep Trophy 2025-26 title in Bengaluru in September 2025. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points BCCI is reviewing the Duleep Trophy final venue due to spectator restrictions at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The 2026-27 domestic season will commence with the Duleep Trophy, scheduled from August 23 to September 10.

Restrictions at the BCCI CoE prevent public crowds, prompting the potential relocation of the final.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the board's commitment to improving fan engagement through broader match coverage.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Sunday said the board will look into relocating this season's Duleep Trophy final from the Centre of Excellence to a stadium, and revealed that the number of live-telecast domestic matches has been increased to give fans an opportunity to watch more action in real-time.

The 2026-27 domestic season will begin with the Duleep Trophy, which is scheduled between August 23 and September 10 at the BCCI CoE. However, spectators are not allowed inside the premises, and Saikia promised a relook at least for the final.

Enhancing Fan Access To Domestic Cricket

"There are some restrictions while this land was adopted here, that we cannot have a crowd in this campus. So, that is a government restriction. We cannot violate that," Saikia told select media at the BCCI CoE, which was also attended by president Mithun Manhas, V V S Laxman, joint secretary Prabhtej Singh.

"But people very close to the team members can come. But this year, we have increased the number of matches to be telecast live. That way, we are giving the fans to watch their favourite players and teams performing in the ring properly," Saikia added.

The secretary said the BCCI will look into the possibility of hosting the title clash at a different venue.

"That is one way, and we will definitely appreciate your suggestions on whether the final can be hosted in a stadium or not. We still have time. We'll look into that aspect. If required, we'll do that.

"But for the time being, what we have done is to increase the number of matches which are live telecasted from last year," he said.