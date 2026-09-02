BCCI Summons Gambhir, Agarkar, Laxman

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IMAGE: Coach Gautam Gambhir with Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points BCCI has called an emergency meeting to review India's recent cricket performances.

Disappointing results in Ireland and England, alongside World Test Championship qualification setback, prompted urgent review.

Concerns raised over player fitness management at the Centre of Excellence and communication gaps.

IPL workload and its impact on player fitness will be a key discussion point.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has summoned Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence Head V V S Laxman to Mumbai on Thursday, September 3, to review the Indian team's disappointing performances during the tour of Ireland and England and to chart out a roadmap for Indian cricket going forward.

While India registered a 1-0 Test series victory in Sri Lanka, their inability to bowl out the hosts on Day 5 of the second and final Test in Colombo has dented their hopes to qualify for next year's ICC World Test Championship Final, which has certainly not pleased the BCCI.

'Board Secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier said the board would review India's away form after those losses (in Ireland and England), but the meeting was delayed for reasons that remain unclear,' reported the Indian Express newspaper.

India suffered consecutive series whitewashes in T20 cricket earlier this year. The T20 World Champions suffered a humiliating 2-0 series sweep in Ireland before they were trounced 4-0 in England, where they also lost the ODI series 2-1.

Concerns Over Player Fitness And CoE

IMAGE: BCCI's Centre of Excellence Head V V S Laxman. Photograph: BCCI

Adding to the Board's woes is that the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru has come under the scanner with top players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya struggling to recover their fitness in time.

There are reports that players are not totally convinced with their recovery programme at the CoE, while the selection committee has been hampered by not getting proper information about player availability.

'There has been at least one instance where the selection committee wasn't informed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah wasn't fit for a tour. Washington Sundar was also ruled out, while Sai Sudharsan took longer to recover than expected,' the Indian Express report stated.

Strategic Planning For Future Tours

'India are due to travel to New Zealand later this year, and with the 2027 World Cup in mind, the Board wants all stakeholders aligned, Player injury management will be a major focus: The Board and CoE have faced criticism recently over a string of players breaking down ahead of crucial tours, with many players reportedly lacking confidence in the CoE, and a communication gap evident between players, the CoE, and the selection committee,' the newspaper added.

'The meeting will also address how IPL workload affects player fitness; team management has previously raised concerns with the BCCI about not having players available at full strength.'

Key Players' Fitness Under Scrutiny

Hardik Pandya's fitness is a big worry for the BCCI with the premier all-rounder struggling to make a comeback despite a long lay-off, having last played a competitive match in IPL 2026 in May.

The selection committee is hoping Pandya can play a big part for India in the ODI World Cup next year, but currently the seamer is unable to increase his workload and can only bowl 5-6 overs in an ODI.

Interestingly, India's 15-member squad for the coming Afghanistan T20I series in Delhi includes four players, whose participation remains uncertain because of fitness concerns.

Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana were named in the original squad but will undergo fitness tests at the CoE on September 9 to get clearance for the Afghanistan series.

With the crucial two Test series in New Zealand starting next month, the BCCI meeting on Thursday is aiming to chart a plan to keep its pool of fast bowlers fit and reduce the injury rate in the future.