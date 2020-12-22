Buzz: BCCI sponsors not concerned over Ganguly endorsing rival

December 22, 2020 21:02 IST

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: ANI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly endorsing fantasy gaming platform My11Circle does not concern its direct rivals and the board's official sponsors Dream11, the company's co-founder Harsh Jain said on Tuesday.

Two days before the Board's Annual General Meeting (AGM), there are talks about members planning to ask Ganguly to come clear on the issue of him endorsing a brand that is the BCCI sponsors' competitor.

"We are not concerned about Sourav Ganguly's personal endorsements. This is BCCI's internal matter and I have no further comment on this issue," Jain, who is also the company's chief executive officer, told PTI.

PTI has also learnt from JSW Group sources that contrary to some reports, the former India captain is no longer a part of the steel-making company's board, having relinquished the role after taking up BCCI presidency.

JSW Group co-owns IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"Sourav had declined endorsement offers from TATA motors and BYJUs as both were BCCI sponsors. So where does the question of conflict arise?" a senior BCCI official asked.

Asked if Ganguly would be cornered at the meeting, he laughed and cited an example.

"At the height of the (IPL) fixing scandal in 2013 after N Srinivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan was arrested on allegations of his involvement in spot-fixing, before every meeting the media used to write that Srinivasan would be cornered but I can tell you nothing of that sort happened," he said.

"So why don't we wait till the meeting gets over?"

Sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania also doesn't see any case of conflict in Ganguly's endorsements.

"If the BCCI's sponsors had put a clause that none of the office bearers can be part of any rival company on individual capacity then the case of conflict arises. In this case, I don't think Dream11 got that clause in contract. So then there is nothing wrong," Singhania said.

According to the BCCI rules, "Any Administrator or their near relatives should not be associated with any company/organisation that has entered into a commercial agreement with the BCCI.

"Association shall not mean any near relative who is working as a regular employee of the company/organisation. However, this will not apply to the smallholding of shares in a public limited company."

The administrator cannot draw any financial benefits from the BCCI.

"An administrator shall not draw any financial benefits from the BCCI except as per the TA and DA rules for BCCI, ICC, ACC meetings or meetings with foreign boards, and any retirement benefit he/she may be entitled for as a former cricketer/umpire or any other capacity or such other expenses that may be incurred in carrying out his/her duties.

"An administrator or his near relative shall not be associated with a player management company or a player agent in any form either honorary or paid."

New COVID strain will not jeopardise England tour of Sri Lanka, says SLC

The new strain of COVID-19 that has hit the United Kingdom will not jeopardise England's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka even though the development is a cause of concern, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) medical team feels that the tour starting January 14 is on schedule but additional COVID-19 protocols might be enforced for the visitors either before leaving their country or after arriving here.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, SLC's medical team is expected to hold discussions with their English counterparts on Tuesday on the matter.

"I don't think we should (look at the new strain as something that jeopardises the tour)," said Sri Lankan team's doctor Dr Daminda Attanayake.

"Yes, anxiety is high at this stage from everybody. But when you look at the scientific evidence, I don't think we should stop it. We might have to take extra precautions, but we don't need to stop the tour."

As per the current itinerary, the England squad is scheduled to fly to Sri Lanka on a chartered flight on January 2.

After their arrival in Colombo, the tourists would be required to undergo a three-day isolated quarantine, and will only began their training after testing negative.

The English players will mingle with their Sri Lankan counterparts only after 10 days.

"When they come in they will not be in contact with my local people or the local providers, and they will be in quarantine. I don't see why we need to restrict them coming," Dr Attanayake said.

"(The new strain) will be discussed and we'll have to discuss how they come, and whether they will getting into a bio-secure bubble before they come, and before they get into their chartered flight. However, the protocols we follow when they are in the country, we are not going to amend."

New CAC formed at AGM will conduct interview of selectors

The BCCI's general body on Thursday will form a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will pick three national selectors ahead of the series against England, starting February.

It is learnt that the committee headed by Madan Lal was appointed for one meeting and after the Board's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad, a new CAC will take over and conduct the interviews.

"Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik were appointed for one meeting where Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh became selectors," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Since all cricket committees will be formed after the AGM, the new CAC will be formed and then the interview process is expected to start after that," he added.

There are some prominent names who have applied for the post of selectors from three zones.

The biggest among them happens to be former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, who has played more than 200 internationals across formats for the national team.

Agarkar is a candidate from west zone along with Abbey Kuruvilla while the two big names from north zone are Maninder Singh and Chetan Sharma.

Former Test opener Shiv Sunder Das is a prominent applicant from the east zone.