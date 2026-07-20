BCCI seeks new title partner for India's home cricket season

The BCCI invited bids for title sponsorship and associate partner rights for its events as the IDFC FIRST Bank deal nears expiry, opening a fresh commercial opportunity.

IMAGE: The winning bidder will secure branding rights for international, domestic and age-group tournaments conducted by the BCCI. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Key Points The BCCI has invited bids for title sponsorship rights for its domestic and international home events as the IDFC FIRST Bank agreement nears completion.

The successful title sponsor will gain branding rights across India's home matches, including men's and women's internationals, domestic tournaments and age-group competitions.

The BCCI has also opened the process for associate partner rights, with interested companies required to submit bids and quotations within the specified deadlines.

The BCCI on Monday invited bids for the title sponsorship rights for its domestic and international home events, with the current agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank nearing the end of its tenure.

The cricket board issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT), inviting entities to bid for the rights through a competitive process.

The ITT document will be made available on payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh, plus applicable GST. Interested parties can purchase the document until August 4, while the deadline for seeking clarifications is August 5.

Bid documents must be submitted by August 13, the BCCI said in a press release signed by its secretary Devajit Saikia.

The BCCI said the tender document, containing the eligibility criteria and terms and conditions governing the bidding process, will be shared only after confirmation of payment of the ITT fee.

The board clarified that purchasing the ITT does not automatically entitle an entity to participate in the bidding process, with only those meeting the eligibility criteria specified in the tender document being allowed to submit bids.

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New Sponsor to Get Rights Across Home Cricket Calendar

The successful bidder will acquire the title sponsorship rights for BCCI events, which include international matches involving the Indian men's and women's teams played at home, domestic tournaments such as well as Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup, besides age-group competitions.

The current rights are held by IDFC FIRST Bank, which secured the deal in September 2023 and runs until August 2026.

IDFC First Bank is the exiting title sponsor for all BCCI international and domestic home matches (including Test, ODI, and T20 series, as well as domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy).

Additionally, Apollo Tyres serves as the official lead sponsor and jersey sponsor for Team India.

The BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the tender process at any stage without assigning any reason.

BCCI Also Floats Tender for Associate Partner Rights

The BCCI also issued a Request for Quotation (RFQ), inviting entities to bid for the associate partner rights for its events through a tender process.

The RFQ document will be made available on payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh plus applicable GST. Interested parties can purchase the RFQ till August 14, seek clarifications until August 16, while the last date for submission of quotation documents is August 25.

The board said the RFQ, containing the eligibility criteria and detailed terms governing the bidding process, will be shared only after confirmation of payment of the RFQ fee.

The successful bidder will acquire the associate partner rights for BCCI events, which include home international matches involving the Indian men's and women's teams, domestic competitions and age-group tournaments.

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