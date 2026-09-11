Months after Nitin Patel's Exit, BCCI still searching for CoE Sports Science head

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is actively seeking a Head of Sports Science and Medicine for its Centre of Excellence, a critical role focused on player welfare and performance, with applications open until September 30.

IMAGE: The position of the BCCI Head of Sports Science and Medicine has been vacant since March 2025, with previous top choices like Andrew Leipus backing out. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Key Points The BCCI has invited applications for the Head of Sports Science and Medicine at its Centre of Excellence.

The crucial position has been vacant since March 2025, with previous top choices like Andrew Leipus backing out.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and COE head VVS Laxman have highlighted the challenges in filling this role.

The successful candidate will provide strategic leadership for sports science, focusing on player welfare, injury prevention, and rehabilitation.

The application deadline for this vital role in Indian cricket is September 30.

The BCCI on Friday invited applications for Head of Sports Science and Medicine at its Centre of Excellence after being unable to fill the key position lying vacant since the resignation of Nitin Patel in March 2025.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and COE head VVS Laxman have publicly spoken about the challenges in filling up the vacancy.

The application deadline is September 30.

Challenges In Filling Key Role

Former India physio Andrew Leipus was BCCI's top choice for the post but he "backed off" citing family reasons.

"After Nitin left, we did not get anyone who can fill in that position. We had Andrew Leipus, and everything was agreed upon. In fact, (BCCI secretary) Devajit (Saikia) had two or three meetings with him but suddenly Andrew backed off citing family reasons," Laxman had told select media at the BCCI COE last month.

COE has been under scanner of late for injury management of the players.

"We conducted a full fledged interview process where we had Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Dr. Ashish Soni, Dr. Rohan Khavte and myself, and we shortlisted five candidates and number one was an Australian.

"After selecting him, suddenly he also backed out saying he cannot move to Bangalore and it was one of the important conditions," Laxman had said.

"It is a full time job and it is not a part time one. It is day to day monitoring. That professional did not join. Another professional was the head of sports science at All Blacks (New Zealand rugby team) and we engaged with him and he almost agreed but at the last moment he also backed off," said the former India batter.

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Responsibilities Of The Head Of Sports Science

The successful candidate will provide strategic and operational leadership to BCCI's Sports Science and Medicine services across its elite cricket and CoE programmes, said the BCCI in a release.

"The role will also involve line management of the Head of Physiotherapy (CoE), Team India Head of Physiotherapy, Head S&C (CoE) and Team India S&C, while working closely with National and CoE coaches, Cricket Education and other performance specialists to deliver integrated support programmes for Indian players.

"The position will have a key focus on player welfare, injury prevention and rehabilitation, physical development, research, innovation and the adoption of relevant technologies and services," the BCCI statement added.

The successful candidate will report to Laxman at COE in Bengaluru.