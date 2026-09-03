BCCI Secretary Saikia Dismisses Rumours Over Rohit Sharma's Future

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has provided clarity on key Indian cricket matters following the board's review meeting on Thursday.

IMAGE: Speculations were rife about Rohit Sharma's future, including his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed speculations about Rohit Sharma's future, highlighting his superb performance.

Saikia confirmed no discussions occurred regarding chief selector Ajit Agarkar's contract extension during the review meeting.

Rumours concerning VVS Laxman's appointment as BCCI's director of cricket were also quashed by Saikia.

The review meeting included Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Gautam Gambhir, and VVS Laxman, but Ajit Agarkar was absent.

Saikia emphasised that the BCCI has no intention to appoint Laxman as director of cricket.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia does not want to give "fodder" for speculation on Rohit Sharma's future, saying that the former India skipper has been playing "superbly". Saikia on Thursday questioned speculations surrounding the future of Rohit, who only plays the ODI format for India.

"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England) he scored 138 runs, so why there is a speculation? So I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," Saikia told reporters after the end of BCCI's review meeting here.

BCCI Addresses Key Personnel Rumours

Saikia said there was no discussion on the extension of contract for chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was not present at the review meeting which was attended by Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir and director of cricket at Centre of Excellence (CoE) VVS Laxman.

"Today he (Agarkar) was out of station, he could not be a part of the meeting because this meeting was called at a very short notice. Our head of the selection committee, Ajit, was not in town so he could not join it. He was in such area that he could not join online also in spite of our best efforts," Saikia said of Agarkar's absence.

Asked if there was any discussion in regards to an extension for Agarkar as the chairman of selectors, Saikia replied, "There was no such discussion in today's meeting."

Saikia also quashed rumours surrounding Laxman's appointment as the BCCI's director of cricket.

"I do not comment on new rumours, we did not have any such kind of discussion, neither we have such intention," he said.