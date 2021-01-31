News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly 'stable', set to be discharged today

Ganguly 'stable', set to be discharged today

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 31, 2021 10:52 IST
Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

Ganguly underwent a fresh round of angioplasty on Thursday and two more stents were implanted to clear the 48-year-old cricket legend's clogged coronary arteries.

 

"Mr Ganguly is fine and stable. He may be discharged this morning after doctors check him and go through the medical reports. All his vital parameters are satisfactory," the official said.

"We may release him around 11 am," he added.

The former India captain was in intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday night following the angioplasty, which was conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
