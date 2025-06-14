BCCI panel to draw up norms for victory celebrations

IMAGE: RCB fans gather in large numbers outside Vidhana Soudha to catch a glimpse of IPL 2025 champions, in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BCCI Apex Council on Saturday formed a three-member committee headed by its secretary Devajit Saikia to formulate guidelines aimed at preventing incidents like the recent Bengaluru stampede during the IPL victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Apart from Saikia, the Board's vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are the other members of the panel which will formulate the guidelines within 15 days.

“In light of the incident that occurred during the victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the Apex Council has decided to constitute a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future,” the BCCI said in a media statement.

On June 4, 11 fans died and 56 others were injured following the stampede as nearly 2.5 lakh people thronged the city centre near M Chinnaswamy stadium to take part in a fan engagement programme organised by RCB.

The Karnataka High Court has also formed a single judge (retired) commission to investigate the incident as FIRs have been registered against RCB and the state cricket association.

The council members also expressed “profound grief” over the recent flight crash in Ahmedabad which led to the death of 270-odd people, besides paying homage to the victims of the Bengaluru stampede.

The council also decided to establish a Working Group comprising five 'Umpire Coaches' to oversee the development of umpires and enhance their on-field performance.

“These five ‘Umpire Coaches' must possess international umpiring experience and have served as former umpires,” the release said.

Similarly, the Board also decided to constitute a Working Group of three match referees for monitoring the development of referees and providing them with opportunities to improve their performance in matches.