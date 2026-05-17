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BCCI May Switch Under-23 Tournament To T20 Format

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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May 17, 2026 21:24 IST

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The BCCI is contemplating a significant change to the national Under-23 men's cricket tournament, potentially switching from a 50-over format to T20, pending stakeholder consultation.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

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Key Points

  • BCCI is considering converting the Under-23 men's 50-over tournament to a T20 format.
  • The board will seek opinions from state associations and stakeholders before making a decision.
  • The change, if approved, would take effect from the 2026-27 domestic season.
  • The tournament is currently divided into Elite and Plate Divisions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling to convert the national Under-23 men's 50-over tournament to T20 format from the upcoming domestic season.

Potential Changes To Under-23 Cricket Format

It is learnt that the BCCI is set to seek opinion of state associations and other respected voices before effecting the change to the tournament, currently known as the State A Championship.

 

"It is still in the early stages, as opinions of state associations and a few other stakeholders will be asked before taking a call. But if it's done then it will happen from the new domestic season (2026-27)," a source close to the development indicated to PTI.

Current Structure Of The Tournament

Currently, the tournament is divided into Elite and Plate Divisions, as is the norm in Indian domestic cricket.

Tamil Nadu are the defending champions in the Elite section while Meghalaya hold the Plate segment title.

The corresponding U23 red-ball tournament is being played for Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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