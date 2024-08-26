News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI makes big announcement for domestic cricket

BCCI makes big announcement for domestic cricket

Source: PTI
August 26, 2024 22:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Junior, women domestic events to get BCCI finance boost

BCCI announced a cash prize for players in the Vijay Hazare tournaments

IMAGE: BCCI announced a cash prize for players of the match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI from the Rediff Archives 

In a significant development, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Monday introduced prize money for player-of-the-match and player-of-the-tournament award winners in all women's and junior cricket competitions at domestic level.

In a post on social media, BCCI secretary Jay Shah Shah announced that in men's cricket, prize money will be awarded for player of the match in Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments.

 

"We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women's and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme," Shah tweeted.

"Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men. This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit.

"A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind," under our Domestic Cricket Programme," the top official added.

Last year, the BCCI had increased the prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners receiving a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore.

The cash prize for Irani Cup too had been doubled with the winners getting Rs 50 lakh instead of Rs 25 lakh, and the team finishing runners-up got Rs 25 lakh.

In Duleep Trophy, the champions now get Rs 1 crore and runners-up team receive Rs 50 lakh, while winners of Vijay Hazare Trophy get a cheque of Rs 1 crore and the team finishing second best Rs 50 lakh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
ICC releases Women's T20 World Cup schedule
ICC releases Women's T20 World Cup schedule
Khandelwal takes lesson from Manu Bhaker's experience
Khandelwal takes lesson from Manu Bhaker's experience
'Pakistan team is heading towards zero'
'Pakistan team is heading towards zero'
Students, cops in faceoff over Kolkata march tomorrow
Students, cops in faceoff over Kolkata march tomorrow
Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76
Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76
BJP shuts up Kangana: 'Not authorised to speak'
BJP shuts up Kangana: 'Not authorised to speak'
Assault case filed against Malayalam director Ranjith
Assault case filed against Malayalam director Ranjith

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

WFI chief wants Vinesh to reconsider retirement

WFI chief wants Vinesh to reconsider retirement

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances