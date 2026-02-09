HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » BCCI Leaves Ind-Pak T20 WC Match Decision to ICC: Shukla

BCCI Leaves Ind-Pak T20 WC Match Decision to ICC: Shukla

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 09, 2026 02:28 IST

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said India has left the decision on the uncertain T20 World Cup match against Pakistan to the ICC and will abide by its ruling.

Pakistan had decided to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for February 14, 2026 

IMAGE: Pakistan had decided to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for February 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amid uncertainty over India vs Pakistan, group-stage fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said that the Indian board has left the matter entirely to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and will abide by whatever decision the global body takes.

 

Key Points

  • Shukla said the BCCI will abide by whatever decision the ICC takes.
  • Pakistan has announced it will not play the February 15 match in Colombo.
  • The development has triggered reactions across the cricketing fraternity.

Underlining BCCI's stance of deferring to the tournament organisers on the sensitive issue, Shukla said on the sidelines of the Indian team's dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence in New Delhi, "We have left everything on the ICC. We will follow whatever decision the ICC takes."

His remarks came after Pakistan announced it would not play its much-anticipated group-stage match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. Pakistan's decision was reportedly taken in support of Bangladesh, which had earlier expressed its unwillingness to travel to India for the tournament.

The development has sparked strong reactions in the cricketing fraternity.

Earlier on Sunday, former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expressed surprise over Pakistan's move, calling it an unusual decision in the context of a World Cup. "Backing out of a World Cup for what? They are playing in Sri Lanka, in any case. I am surprised Pakistan is backing out. In a World Cup, every point is important," Ganguly told reporters in New Delhi.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PCB talks with ICC may save India-Pak T20 WC clash
PCB talks with ICC may save India-Pak T20 WC clash
Agni Chopra Denies Registering for Pakistan Super League
Agni Chopra Denies Registering for Pakistan Super League
Indian pugilists punch their way to nine gold in Spain
Indian pugilists punch their way to nine gold in Spain
T20 WC: Gambhir hails Surya's masterclass after USA scare
T20 WC: Gambhir hails Surya's masterclass after USA scare
He has that Dhoni-like poise: USA's Harmeet on Suryakumar
He has that Dhoni-like poise: USA's Harmeet on Suryakumar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian diaspora cultural showcase in Kuala Lumpur0:53

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian...

Shamita Shetty's gorgeous look at the party0:51

Shamita Shetty's gorgeous look at the party

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam1:17

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO