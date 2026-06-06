'BCCI has found its poster boy': Coach hails Sooryavanshi's India call-up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's childhood coach Manish Ojha hailed the 15-year-old's historic India selection, saying the BCCI may have found the future 'poster boy' of Indian cricket after his record-breaking IPL season.

IMAGE: On the back of his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League and at the Under-19 WC, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on Saturday, became the youngest player selected for India's senior team. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Ojha credited Vaibhav' Sooryavanshi's attacking batting style and consistent performances for earning the call-up.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla termed the selection a "significant milestone."

Vaibhav enjoyed a record-breaking IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals with 776 runs.

The Bihar batter swept multiple IPL awards, including MVP, Orange Cap and Emerging Player.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's childhood coach, Manish Ojha, on Saturday congratulated the 15-year-old on his historic selection in the Indian cricket team, saying he hopes the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has found its 'poster boy' for the future of Indian cricket.

Speaking to ANI, Ojha said, "Many congratulations to Vaibhav and his family; it is a moment of great pride for all of us. After Sachin, he is a young player who has been selected for the Indian T20 team, and as his coach, I feel very proud... I hope the BCCI has found the 'poster boy' for the future of Indian cricket in him, and that he will deliver great performances and live up to everyone's expectations."

When asked about Vaibhav's selection, Ojha said: "If you look at his performance over the last two years, whether it was his debut IPL season, his performance in this year's IPL, or his performance in the Under-19 World Cup... the way he batted, displaying an attacking style, dominating both domestic and international bowlers, and hitting massive sixes, was remarkable... It is precisely these qualities, Vaibhav's potential and his performance, that have earned him a spot in Team India today."

'Significant milestone'

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Saturday praised the selection of Sooryavanshi in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games in Japan, calling it a "significant milestone" in the young batter's career.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "It is actually an excellent selection. A very balanced team has been formed, whether for the England and Ireland tours, the India A squad for Sri Lanka, or the team for the Asian Games in Japan. Shreyas Iyer's appointment as captain is a positive move; congratulations to him. Also, young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been given an opportunity in international cricket. This is a significant milestone, and expectations are high that he will go far; he will now have the chance to showcase his talent on the international stage.

"So, huge congratulations to him as well. Most of the talented players currently performing well have been accommodated. An excellent job has been done, and the BCCI has selected the teams very well. Congratulations to everyone. I believe we will emerge victorious, be it the England or Ireland tours, the Asian Games in Japan, or the India A tour of Sri Lanka. I am also fully confident that we will put up a strong performance in the ongoing series against Afghanistan," Shukla added.

The 15-year-old, who was named in the Indian cricket squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, became the youngest-ever player to be picked for the national side, breaking a 36-year-old record held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar had made his India debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16, setting a record that stood for a very long time.

Sooryavanshi had a historic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season where the rising sensation didn't just break out, he utterly dominated.

The Bihar-born sensation spearheaded a clean sweep at the tournament's post-season awards, capturing an unprecedented haul including Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, the Orange Cap, and Super Sixes of the Season.

He had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals (RR), finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30. Sooryavanshi's consistent performances, including a record-breaking 72 sixes, helped him surpass several long-standing IPL records and establish himself as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket during the 2026 season.

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the young southpaw systematically dismantled elite bowling attacks across the country, setting blistering new benchmarks for T20 cricket.