BCCI's final warning to PCB boss Naqvi over Asia Cup trophy

BCCI's final warning to PCB boss Naqvi over Asia Cup trophy

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 03, 2025 12:17 IST

x

'If we do not get the trophy by 3 November, a meeting will be held at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.'

Team India

IMAGE: The stand-off over the Asia Cup trophy began after India's five-wicket victory against Pakistan in final on September 28, when the Suryakumar-led Indian team refused to accept the trophy from PCB chief and ACC boss Mohsin Naqvi. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's secretary Devajit Saikia has issued a final warning to Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi to hand over the Asia Cup trophy by Monday, November 3, failing which the board will escalate the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Saikia said that if the Indian team does not receive the trophy by Monday, the BCCI will raise the issue during the ICC meeting in Dubai on November 4.

The stand-off over the Asia Cup trophy began after India's five-wicket victory against Pakistan in final on September 28, when the Suryakumar-led Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister, amid cross-border tensions between the two nations.

"Ten days ago, we wrote to the ACC Chairperson (Naqvi), requesting that he hand over the trophy to the BCCI at the earliest. However, to this day, we have not received the trophy. We are waiting for another day," Saikia told ANI.

"If we do not get the trophy by 3 November, a meeting will be held at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. We will raise our grievance before the apex body of international cricket. I am sure ICC will do justice and help India get the trophy at the earliest."

According to sources, the Asia Cup trophy has been removed from the Asian Cricket Council headquarters in Dubai and relocated to a different location in Abu Dhabi.

 

Last month, Naqvi had set the condition for its return saying that if India "truly" wanted it, they could come to the ACC office to collect it from him.

Naqvi had also proposed hosting a ceremony to present the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to India, according to Geo News.

The PCB chief's reaction came after the BCCI's formal letter to him, demanding to hand over the trophy to India. In his reply, a defiant Naqvi stood firm on his stance and asked the BCCI to send an Indian player to attend a ceremony and receive the trophy from him.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

