BCCI: Women's team refusal to accept Asia Cup trophy 'institutional' call

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the Indian women's cricket team's decision to not accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Pakistani chief Mohsin Naqvi was a deliberate, institutional choice, reflecting national sentiments and existing circumstances.

IMAGE: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia congratulates the women's team after their Asia Cup title triumph. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated the Indian women's team's refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi was a "conscious, institutional" decision.

The decision was communicated to the ACC in advance, citing prevailing circumstances and national sentiments.

This stance mirrors a previous incident involving the men's team during the 2025 Asia Cup following a terror attack.

Saikia clarified that while India fulfils sporting commitments in multi-nation tournaments, the manner of trophy reception is a separate matter.

The BCCI is proud of the team's Asia Cup victory and is now focused on the upcoming Asian Games.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday said the women's cricket team's refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Pakistani chief Mohsin Naqvi was a "conscious, institutional" call taken by the Board keeping circumstances and sentiments in view.

The Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final on Sunday in Dubai but did not accept the trophy from Naqvi, continuing a trend started by the men's team during the 2025 Asia Cup following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

BCCI's Stance on Trophy Presentation

"We had taken a conscious decision considering all prevailing aspects, and our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance, that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances," Saikia told PTI.

"Given the circumstances and the sentiments prevailing in the country, the BCCI felt that it would not be appropriate for the team to receive the trophy in the proposed manner. "This was a firm institutional decision, reflective of the position we have maintained, and was not directed at the players, the tournament or the sport," he added.

Following the terror attack in April last year, the two countries were also engaged in a brief military showdown in May.

Sporting Commitments vs. Diplomatic Posture

While there is a prevailing debate whether India should boycott all games against Pakistan, secretary Saikia reiterated that all sporting commitments would always be fulfilled as government of India has allowed them to play the hostile neighbours in multi-nation tournament.

"Our participation in the Asia Cup was in fulfilment of our sporting commitments as a member of the ACC by adhering to the policy in place, and there was never any question of compromising on the spirit of the game or our commitment to international cricket. "However, participation in a multinational tournament and the manner in which the trophy is received are two separate matters," the Advocate General of Assam stated.

Focus on Future Tournaments

While holding the trophy aloft would have been a great moment, the BCCI secretary is happy that Harmanpreet Kaur's side accomplished its assignment to perfection.

"The Indian women's team has done what matters most, they have won the Asia Cup through their outstanding performance on the field. We as well as whole nation are immensely proud of the team, and the achievement belongs to the players and to Indian cricket."

The women's team will now be flying to Japan to defend its gold medal won in Hangzhou during the last edition of the Asian Games. "Now, our focus is on the Asian Games, and we do not allow any distraction at this stage from the preparation for the same," Saikia signed off.