BCCI postpones key IPL stakeholders meeting in Mumbai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has deferred a significant meeting with Indian Premier League stakeholders, impacting preparations for the league's 20th season, due to a Prime Ministerial felicitation ceremony.

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League approaches its landmark 20th season next year. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points The BCCI has postponed a joint stakeholders' meeting for the Indian Premier League (IPL), initially scheduled for October 15, 2026, in Mumbai.

The postponement is due to BCCI officials' mandatory attendance at a felicitation ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Indian Asian Games medallists on October 15, 2026, in New Delhi.

The meeting was crucial as the IPL prepares for its landmark 20th season next year.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the postponement, citing the felicitation ceremony and requests from other stakeholders.

A revised date and venue for the IPL stakeholders' meeting will be announced in due course.

A meeting between the BCCI and IPL stakeholders scheduled for Thursday in Mumbai has been postponed, Board Secretary Devajit Saikia said on Tuesday.

Reason For Postponement

The BCCI had called a joint stakeholders' meeting on October 15, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) prepares to enter its landmark 20th season next year.

The postponement comes as BCCI officials are required to attend a felicitation ceremony for the Indian men's and women's teams by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 15, following their gold-medal-winning performances at the recently concluded Asian Games.

"... the meeting with the IPL Franchise Owners, CEOs, IPL Hosting State Associations and Broadcasters, scheduled to be held on October 15, 2026, in Mumbai, has been postponed," Saikia said in a BCCI statement.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India is scheduled to felicitate the Indian men's and women's teams for their outstanding performances at the recently concluded 20th Asian Games on October 15, 2026, in New Delhi. Accordingly, BCCI officials will be required to attend the felicitation ceremony."

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Stakeholder Requests and Future Plans

Saikia said the Board had also received requests from various stakeholders seeking a postponement of the meeting.

"In view of the above, and with a view to facilitating maximum participation in person, it has been decided to postpone the meeting."

He said the revised date and venue will be communicated in due course.