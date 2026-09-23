'Decision on Agarkar's replacement only after October 4'

Here's how the BCCI plans to address the crucial vacancy for the chief selector's position after Ajit Agarkar's contract ends on October 4.

IMAGE: The BCCI is in the process of appointing a new chief selector after Ajit Agarkar's decision to relinquish the high-profile post. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Ajit Agarkar's contract as chairman of the selection committee concludes on October 4.

Agarkar has communicated his decision not to seek an extension to his three-year term.

The BCCI will make a decision regarding the vacant chief selector position after October 4.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed optimism for the Indian men's team to win gold at the Asian Games.

The Indian women's cricket team has already secured a gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan.

Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia says the board has "sufficient time" till October 4, when the contract of the incumbent chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, ends, and any decision on it would be taken after that.

Agarkar's Tenure And BCCI's Next Steps

On September 18 Agarkar conveyed to the BCCI that he does not want an extension to his three-year contract as the chairman of the Indian men's selection committee.

"As far as Ajit Agarkar is concerned, his tenure is going to be over on 4th of October and we have sufficient time till 4th," Saikia told PTI Videos.

"We are going to take a decision regarding the vacant position which will be there after 4th of October. Once any decision is taken by BCCI, we will definitely announce it in public domain," he added.

Indian Cricket Teams At Asian Games

The BCCI secretary was hopeful of the Indian men's team replicating the feat of the women's side which won the gold medal in the cricket competition at the Asian Games in Japan.

"We are very proud; the country is rejoicing their stupendous victory. The women's team has really done well and they are continuing their winning streak for more than one year," Saikia said.

"As far as men's (team) is concerned, we are starting the campaign from 28th and the final match is on 3rd. We hope that the men will also follow the same pathway which the women's team has laid in Japan. I hope the country will have another golden opportunity to rejoice on October 3," he added.