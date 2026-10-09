BCCI to hold stakeholder meeting for IPL 2027 planning

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host a crucial joint stakeholder meeting in Mumbai on October 15 to meticulously plan and review the Indian Premier League's landmark 20th season in 2027, involving franchise owners, state associations, and broadcasters.

IMAGE: The BCCI intends to review the issues and learnings from the previous IPL seasons while also addressing any concerns during the meeting in Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The BCCI has called a joint stakeholder meeting on October 15 in Mumbai to discuss the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

Key stakeholders invited include IPL franchise owners, CEOs, state associations, and broadcasters.

The meeting aims to review issues and learnings from previous IPL seasons and address concerns.

Planning and discussion for organising the 2027 IPL, which will be its 20th season, is a primary agenda item.

State associations' opinions on match-day coordination and venue operations are considered critical by the BCCI.

The Indian cricket board has called for a joint stakeholder meeting here on October 15, as the Indian Premier League approaches its landmark 20th season next year. The BCCI has invited all key stakeholders of the IPL, which includes the franchise owners and their chief executive officers, the state associations which have hosted IPL matches, and the broadcasters for the meeting ahead of the 2027 season.

Reviewing Past Seasons and Future Plans

The board intends to review the issues and learnings from the previous IPL seasons while also addressing any concerns during the meeting in Mumbai, according to a BCCI source. Planning and discussion with the key stakeholders on organising the 2027 IPL is also on the agenda of the BCCI in the meeting.

Importance of State Associations

The Indian cricket board believes that the state associations play a key role in hosting the IPL and their opinions on match-day coordination and venue operations are critical to the issues it aims to address. At the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting last month here, the BCCI had announced that its general body took a unanimous call to celebrate the completion of two decades of the IPL in a "grand way".