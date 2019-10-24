News
BCCI chief Ganguly meets Kohli, Rohit to discuss Dhoni's future

BCCI chief Ganguly meets Kohli, Rohit to discuss Dhoni's future

Last updated on: October 24, 2019 22:41 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on Thursday met captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the sidelines of the selection committee meeting, to discuss a "roadmap" for Indian cricket.

It is understood that veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in international cricket was discussed during the meeting, though everyone stayed tight-lipped.

 

Coach Ravi Shastri was not part of the meeting, though. It is certain that Ganguly will have a one-on-one with Shastri during the Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata next month.

"The president and the secretary wanted to meet the captain and the vice captain. There was some discussions on roadmap. The president gave his inputs which were refreshing," a BCCI source, privy to the selection committee, said.

The BCCI shared a photo of the meeting with a caption on its twitter handle. "All smiles at the Senior Selection Committee meeting earlier this afternoon as the teams for the forthcoming T20I & Test series against Bangladesh were announced #TeamIndia."

Rohit was there in the meeting as he will lead the Indian team in the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, with regular captain Kohli given a rest.

Apart from the three-match T20 series which starts in New Delhi on November 3, followed by matches at Rajkot and Nagpur on November 7 and 10 respectively, Bangladesh will also play two Tests as part of the World Test Championship in Indore and Kolkata from November 14-18 and November 22-26 respectively.

