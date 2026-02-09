HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BCCI Central Contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B; Gill in Grade A

BCCI Central Contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B; Gill in Grade A

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read


February 09, 2026 20:23 IST

Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to Grade B.
  • Only 3 players included in Grade A.
  • The Grade A+ category has been discontinued.

Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who play only One-Day Internationals for India, have been demoted to Grade B in BCCI's Central Contracts for the 2025-26 season.

The BCCI has introduced a revised central contract system, under which the Grade A+

category has been discontinued.

The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, has proposed changes to the central contract structure. The committee has recommended scrapping the A+ category (Rs 7 crore) and leaving only three categories: A, B, and C.

Hardik, Suryakumar in Grade C

India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has been placed in Group A along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

 

Group B comprises of 11 players with the big names including India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, K L Rahul and Mohammed Siraj among others.

As many as 17 players are placed in Group C.

