BCCI Central Contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B; Gill in Grade A

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to Grade B.

Only 3 players included in Grade A.

The Grade A+ category has been discontinued.

Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who play only One-Day Internationals for India, have been demoted to Grade B in BCCI's Central Contracts for the 2025-26 season.



The BCCI has introduced a revised central contract system, under which the Grade A+

Hardik, Suryakumar in Grade C

category has been discontinued.The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, has proposed changes to the central contract structure. The committee has recommended scrapping the A+ category (Rs 7 crore) and leaving only three categories: A, B, and C.

India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has been placed in Group A along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Group B comprises of 11 players with the big names including India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, K L Rahul and Mohammed Siraj among others.



As many as 17 players are placed in Group C.