BCCI's Caring Gesture! Allows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Parents To Join Him For Ireland-England Tour

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his family. Photograph: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned his maiden call-up to the Indian T20 set-up for the tour of Ireland and England.

His parents, Sanjeev and Aarti, played a crucial role in his development, making significant personal sacrifices to support his cricketing journey.

BCCI is unlikely to take action against Sooryavanshi for his heated on-field exchange with Sri Lanka A's players.

A 15-year-old schoolboy needs to be eased into a senior team set-up, said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as he explained the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision to allow Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to accompany him on the white-ball tour of Ireland and England, starting later this month.



The big-hitting Sooryavanshi, who has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian T20 set-up, has been selected for seven games (two vs Ireland and five vs England) on the tour which begins on June 26 in Belfast.



"You see, not all national teams at the senior level have a 14 or 15-year-old in their squad. After many decades, we have someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi," Saikia told PTI.



"At one point in time, it was Sachin Tendulkar (16 and half at time of Test debut) who made it to the national team at such a young age. When such a young kid is part of the senior team, there are obviously a lot of issues that can crop up," he added without elaborating.



"Therefore, to make him comfortable and help him get used to an adult environment, where all the other players are above 18 years of age, and the team management members are also adults, we felt it would be helpful," Saikia, a former Ranji Trophy player for Assam, stated further.



"We are doing this because we believe it will ease a lot of issues as far as Vaibhav is concerned."

'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is still a kid'

Saikia cited the example of how senior teachers accompany students on school excursions.



"Even when a school student goes on an excursion, there is usually a senior person accompanying them. Vaibhav is still a kid. He has only just come out of school, or is perhaps in his final year of school.



"So, we thought it proper to allow his parents to travel with him. I am very happy that his parents are also taking good care of their kid, who is an asset for Indian cricket not only now but for the next two or three decades," he added.

'BCCI is not match referee'

Saikia was also surprised to see social media sepculation that BCCI will take action against Sooryavanshi for his heated on-field exchange with Sri Lanka A team player Vishen Halambage during a recent A match.



After a provocative comment from the Sri Lankan, there was an argument following which Sooryavanshi pushed Halambage when he came near the Indian.



"A lot of things are going on in the social media that BCCI is contemplating action, etc. Do you want BCCI to step into the domain of match referee?," Saikia counter-questioned.



"The BCCI is not an authority, we should not intrude into the area where the match referee and the umpires are the main persons who can take any decision regarding any incident that had happened in the playground.

"Whatever had happened, it was a part of the game, and the BCCI have no role to play. The role is of the match referee. If anything is going wrong, he will take a call, the umpires will take a call, and there is a system in place," the eminent lawyer said.