BCCI Announces Massive Rs 131 Crore Bonus For India's T20 World Champions!

Following their dominant T20 World Cup victory, the BCCI has announced a massive ₹131 crore cash reward for the Indian cricket team, celebrating their historic achievement and solidifying their place as champions.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 title, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BCCI announced a huge Rs 131 crore cash reward for the Indian cricket team after winning the 2026 T20 World Cup.

This reward covers the 15 players, coaching staff, and other support staff involved in the T20 World Cup.

The reward amount is an increase of Rs 6 crore from the Rs 125 crore awarded to the team in 2024.

India is now the first team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the entire Indian squad after they created history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and also the first to win the trophy three times.

The amount covers 15 players, coaching staff, other support staff.

As per sources, the players are certain to get lion's share of the reward money while support staff amount will be decided as per hierarchy.

The amount is an increment of Rs 6 crore from the Rs 125 crore that Rohit Sharma's team was awarded back in 2024.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

India First Team To Win T20 World Cup Three Times

India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

With this victory, India also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times, further cementing its place among the most successful teams in the history of the format.