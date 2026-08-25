BCCI AGM: IPL Governing Council appointments on agenda

Crucial decisions regarding the IPL Governing Council elections and new associate memberships will be made at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, on September 18.

IMAGE: Image posted for representational purposes only.

Key Points The BCCI's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for September 18, in Mumbai.

A key agenda item is the potential granting of associate membership to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands cricket association.

Elections for two positions on the IPL Governing Council, including the chairman, will take place.

The appointment of the BCCI Ombudsman and Ethics Officer is also on the agenda.

The deadline for member nominations for the IPL Governing Council posts is August 31.

The Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be held in Mumbai on September 18, its secretary, Devajit Saikia, informed on Tuesday.

"The AGM will held on September 18," said Saikia.

Key Agenda Items For BCCI AGM

One of the items on the agenda relates to granting associate membership to the cricket association from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The BCCI's Apex Council had also discussed the Andaman and Nicobar membership in its last meeting in June.

An associate member of the BCCI does not have voting rights.

During the AGM, the election for two posts on the IPL Governing Council including the chairman will also be held.

Arun Dhumal is the current chairman of the Indian Premier League.

BCCI Electoral Officer A K Joti issued the election notice on Tuesday.

"The Electoral Officer, BCCI hereby invites Full Members of the BCCI to submit Applications to have their respective Representatives ("Representatives") included in the Electoral Roll for the BCCI Elections - 2026 to be held at the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI, on 18th September 2026, for the Posts specified below: A. Two (02) Elective Posts of Members of the Governing Council under Rule 28 of the BCCI Constitution," read the notice issued by Joti.

The deadline for members to file applications to nominate their representative is on August 31. The validly nominated candidates would be announced on September 11. The election of the two posts is expected to be unopposed.

Indian Cricketers Association's representative on the IPL GC will also be inducted during the AGM, as per the agenda shared by the BCCI to state units. The appointment of BCCI Ombudsman and Ethics Officer too is on the agenda.