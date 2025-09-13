HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BCCI AGM: Ganguly, Harbhajan in draft electoral roll

September 13, 2025 20:05 IST

Harbhajan Singh with Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: The Cricket Association of Bengal named Sourav Ganguly as their representative in the AGM, while Harbhajan Singh will represent the Punjab Cricket Association. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former captain Sourav Ganguly, ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal were on Saturday confirmed as the representatives of the Full Members of the BCCI, ahead of the board's AGM and general election in Mumbai on September 28.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) named Ganguly, a former BCCI president, as their representative in the AGM to be held at the board's headquarters, while Harbhajan will represent the Punjab Cricket Association.

Saikia and Dhumal will be representing Assam Cricket Association and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association respectively.

Similarly, BCCI treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will represent the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh while the board's joint secretary Rohan Gauns Dessai will be the nominee for the Goa state body, according to the list released by electoral officer A K Joti on Saturday.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla will represent the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, while Sanjay Naik and Rohan Jaitley were named by the Mumbai Cricket Association and Delhi and District Cricket Association as their respective representatives.

As per the election schedule, the state associations had a deadline of 8pm IST Friday, September 12, to name their representatives following which the BCCI released the draft electoral roll on Saturday evening.

 

The submission of objections, if any, against the names in draft electoral roll can be made on September 14 and 15 between 11am and 3pm. After examination of any possible objections and decisions, the release of final electoral roll will be done on September 19.

The BCCI AGM will have the election of its president as a key agenda as the post has been lying vacant following the exit of Roger Binny earlier this month.

Even though the election is supposed to take place for all key posts in the board, it is effectively only for one position as the others are expected to continue in their roles. Saikia and Bhatia were elected as the secretary and the treasurer in January this year while Dessai was elected as the joint secretary in March.

The date for its AGM was conveyed by the BCCI to the state associations on September 6.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
