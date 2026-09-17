Associate membership for Andaman & Nicobar, representative at ICC on agenda at BCCI AGM

BCCI is set to hold its 95th Annual General Meeting, where crucial decisions regarding IPL Governing Council appointments, ICC representation, financial planning, and the future of the national selection committee will be made.

IMAGE: The BCCI is also likely to continue with its secretary, Devajit Saikia, as its representative at the International Cricket Council. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BCCI's 95th AGM will address associate membership for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and an ICC representative.

Arun Dhumal and Khairul Majumdar are set to be unopposed for IPL Governing Council positions.

Financial matters, including audited accounts and the 2026-27 budget, are on the agenda.

The AGM will discuss the appointment of an Ombudsman, Ethics Officer, and various cricket committees.

The grant of associate membership to Cricket Association of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the appointment of a BCCI representative to the ICC would be among the matters on the agenda when the Indian cricket board holds its 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday.

In what is expected to be a routine AGM of the cricket governing body here at its headquarters, induction of two representatives of the general body in the IPL Governing Council will also be considered along with the elections which are pretty much decided.

Key Appointments And Elections

The incumbent chairman of the IPL Governing Council, Arun Dhumal, will be re-elected for the post, while Khairul Majumdar will be elected as a member, after the BCCI electoral officer A K Jyoti last week approved their nominations for the election. Both Dhumal and Majumdar will be elected unopposed.

The BCCI is also likely to continue with its secretary, Devajit Saikia, as its representative at the ICC, while the AGM will also take up the matter of the induction of one representative of the Indian Cricketers' Association to the IPL Governing Council.

Financial Review And Governance

The AGM will take up the BCCI's audited accounts for the financial year 2025-26, discuss the adoption of the annual budget for the financial year 2026-27, and the appointment of the auditor.

It will also take up the matter of the appointment of the Ombudsman and the Ethics Officer.

Beginning with the confirmation of the minutes of the last AGM held in Mumbai on September 28, 2025, the meeting will consider the adoption of the secretary's report for the year 2025-26.

The AGM will discuss the appointment of the Standing Committees, Cricket Committees, and umpire Committee.

It will also take up the report of the Internal Committee of the BCCI formed under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

Future Of Selection And Upcoming Tours

It remains to be seen if the AGM would take up the matter of the appointment of a junior selection committee for which the BCCI had invited applications for five positions. The deadline for applications was September 5.

Perhaps the most pertinent issue facing the Indian cricket board at the moment is the future of the incumbent chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, whose contract is set to end early next month.

While India's squad for the multi-format white-ball home series against the West Indies starting later this month was announced on Wednesday, the next big task for the senior men's selection panel would be to pick India and India 'A' squads for the tour of New Zealand in October-November.

India will play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand, while India 'A' will play three unofficial Tests against their New Zealand counterparts from late October, in what would be a 'shadow tour' ahead of the all-important two-Test series.