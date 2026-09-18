Cannot give a timeline but Asia Cup trophies will be in BCCI office one day: Saikia

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has assured that the missing Asia Cup trophies for both Indian men's and women's cricket teams will eventually be housed at the BCCI headquarters, while also expressing optimism for the women's team's gold medal prospects at the Asian Games.

IMAGE: The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, celebrates the Asia Cup win without the trophy after beating Pakistan in the final in Dubai on September 28, 2025. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ACC

Key Points BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the missing Asia Cup trophies for both Indian men's and women's teams will eventually arrive at the BCCI headquarters.

No specific timeline was provided for the arrival of the Asia Cup trophies.

The Indian teams had previously declined to receive the trophies from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

The BCCI expressed strong confidence in the Indian women's cricket team securing a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games.

The women's team recently defeated Japan in the Asian Games quarter-final, advancing their gold medal aspirations.

The missing Asia Cup trophies won by the Indian men's and women's team will be brought to the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai one day but a timeline cannot be provided for it, said secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday.

After winning the Asia Cup, the men's team and more recently the women refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Moshin Naqvi, who is also an interior minister in the Pakistan government.

The Indian men's team beat Pakistan in the final last year in Dubai to clinch the Asia Cup T20 tournament, while the women's team got the better of Sri Lanka earlier this month.

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"The Asia Cup trophies, we hope they will come one day. I will not give you a timeline, but I can assure you that both the trophies will land up in this office of the BCCI at the Wankhede Stadium," Saikia told reporters after the board's 95th AGM in Mumbai on Friday.

Saikia, meanwhile, said the board is confident of the women's Indian team clinching the gold medal in the Asian Games where they defeated Japan in the quarterfinal.

"We congratulated our women's team for their superb victory in Dubai last week. They have very nicely won the first match against Japan and we hope that they will win the gold medal in the Asian Games on 22nd of this month," he said.