News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bayliss set to be appointed Punjab Kings head coach

Bayliss set to be appointed Punjab Kings head coach

Source: PTI
September 03, 2022 19:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trevor Bayliss

IMAGE: Trevor Bayliss has in the past coached Sunrisers Hyderabad and was also part of KKR's coaching staff. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Punjab Kings are set to sign World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss as the head coach ahead of the 2023 IPL with expectation that the Australian guides them to the elusive title.

The 59-year-old from New South Wales is an IPL regular and most recently coached the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

Besides guiding England to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019, Bayliss headed the support staff of Kolkata Knight Riders when they won IPL in 2012 and 2014.  

Bayliss replaces India great Anil Kumble, whose contract was not renewed after the team failed to make the play-offs in his three-year term.

Punjab's only final appearance in IPL history came in 2014 when they lost to KKR.

"The team has decided to go ahead with Trevor who is among the best in the business and has a proven record. The management is hoping that the team goes on to win the title under his guidance," an IPL source told PTI.

The paperwork on Bayliss's signing is expected to be completed soon.

Punjab, a team which could not perform to the optimum level consistently since IPL's inception in 2008, have finished sixth in the last four seasons.

They have a tendency to blow hot and cold, contributing to their downfall. That is one aspect Bayliss would surely like to work on when he joins the team.

In the most recent IPL, they failed to string two wins in a row in the league stage, effectively leading to their early exit.  

Another important decision the management has to make is about captaincy. Mayank Agarwal had taken over from K L Rahul last season but he could not meet the expectations with the bat.

The owners and management have a lot of faith in Agarwal's abilities and he could get another year to lead the side.

He and Arshdeep Singh were the only two players Punjab had retained ahead of the 2022 IPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Moody, Sunrisers part ways; Lara named head coach
Moody, Sunrisers part ways; Lara named head coach
Team India Bonds Before Pakistan Game
Team India Bonds Before Pakistan Game
HK players overwhelmed by Indian dressing room
HK players overwhelmed by Indian dressing room
Is it Constitutional, asks Nitish after Manipur coup
Is it Constitutional, asks Nitish after Manipur coup
UP: Dalit boy hit with rod for touching teacher's bike
UP: Dalit boy hit with rod for touching teacher's bike
'Political interference in AIFF polls is shocking'
'Political interference in AIFF polls is shocking'
Stay in BJP but work for AAP: Kejriwal to BJP workers
Stay in BJP but work for AAP: Kejriwal to BJP workers

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

'Political interference in AIFF polls is shocking'

'Political interference in AIFF polls is shocking'

Kohli Trains With Special Mask For Game

Kohli Trains With Special Mask For Game

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances