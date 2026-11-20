South Africa's cricket team faces a leadership change as captain Temba Bavuma is sidelined with a calf injury, missing the second Test and the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, prompting Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj to step up as captains.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram will captain South Africa in the second Test against Bangladesh in place of injured Temba Bavuma. Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSA/X

Key Points South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss Monday’s second Test against Bangladesh due to a calf injury.

Aiden Markram will captain South Africa in the second Test, with Senuran Muthusamy replacing Bavuma in the squad.

Bavuma is also excluded from the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, scheduled from December 1-7, with Keshav Maharaj leading the team.

Young batters Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius are included in the ODI squad, while Lungi Ngidi returns from injury.

Cricket South Africa has also named the T20 squad for the series from December 10-13, to be captained by Bjorn Fortuin.

Cricket South Africa have confirmed injured captain Temba Bavuma will not feature in Monday’s second Test against Bangladesh and has been replaced in the squad by spinning all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy.

Aiden Markram will captain the side in the second Test. It is likely batter Tony de Zorzi will come into the playing XI in place of Bavuma, who is recovering from a calf problem.

South Africa were victorious in the first Test by nine wickets and need to keep winning to maintain their chances of appearing in a second successive World Test Championship final, having beaten Australia to the title last year.

Leadership Changes For Test Series

CSA have also named the squad for the three-match One-day International series against Bangladesh that will be staged from December 1-7.

Bavuma has not been selected for the ODIs either, with Keshav Maharaj captaining the team, and young batters Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius included.

There is a return for seamer Lungi Ngidi from a hamstring injury, while wicketkeeper-batter Sinethemba Qeshile gets a recall after his only two ODIs in Pakistan in November 2025.

Squad Announcements For White-Ball Series

Qeshile is also in the Twenty20 squad for the three-match series that will be played from December 10-13. The team will be captained by spinner Bjorn Fortuin.

ODI Squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs

T20 Squad: Bjorn Fortuin (captain), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen