Bavuma to captain South Africa at T20 World Cup

Bavuma to captain South Africa at T20 World Cup

September 06, 2022 16:05 IST
Temba Bavuma

IMAGE: : Temba Bavuma will be hoping for good tournament. Photograph: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has recovered from injury and will take charge of the team for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

He has made a full recovery from a left elbow injury suffered in the T20 series against India in June, Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday as they named the 15-player squad and three travelling reserves for the tournament in October and November.

 

Rassie van der Dussen, however, has been ruled out after requiring surgery to fix a fracture of his left index finger, sustained during the second test against England last week.

South Africa included 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs following an impressive outing in the recent T20 series against England but there is no place for teenager Dewald Brevis, who was signed for this year’s Indian Premier League but has yet to play for the national T20 team.

“This has been a really tough squad to select, simply because we had so many players in excellent form over the past few months and performing at a level that made the selectors sit up and notice them,” said convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang.

“Someone like Tristan Stubbs who was not in the frame a year ago has done incredibly well to force his way into the mix based on his performances and his selection should be an inspiration for every young player out there.”

South Africa will play a warm-up T20 series against India later this month, followed by a three match One Day International series in early October for which a squad was also named on Tuesday.

T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Travelling reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

ODI squad v India: Bavuma (captain), De Kock, Hendricks, Klaasen, Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Markram, Miller, Ngidi, Nortje, Parnell, Phehlukwayo, Pretorius, Rabada, Shamsi.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
