Bavuma to captain, Coetzee returns as South Africa gear up for Australia

Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa against Australia, with Gerald Coetzee recalled, Kagiso Rabada injured, and Dewald Brevis omitted as the Proteas strengthen World Cup preparations.

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa's ODI team for their three-match ODI series against Australia. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Key Points Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Gerald Coetzee returns to the ODI squad, while injured Kagiso Rabada misses the serie.

The Australia series marks a key step in South Africa’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in their three-match ODI series against Australia later this month, with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee returning to the 50-over squad.

The series will be played from September 24 to 30, with matches in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchefstroom as South Africa begin preparations for the next World Cup.

Rabada Ruled Out, Coetzee Returns

Kagiso Rabada will miss the ODI series because of injury but remains hopeful of recovering in time for the Test matches against Australia that follow.

With Rabada unavailable, South Africa have named a pace attack featuring Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen.

Bjorn Fortuin and Keshav Maharaj are the two specialist spinners in the squad.

Brevis Misses Out as Middle Order Takes Shape

Dewald Brevis has been left out of the ODI squad despite his recent strong run in T20 cricket. Matthew Breetzke, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs have instead been picked as the middle-order batting options.

Coach Shukri Conrad said the Australia series will be an important opportunity to assess players with the World Cup now just over a year away.

“With the World Cup just over a year away, this series marks an important step in shaping the squad as we build towards the tournament,” Conrad said.

He added that the series would also help provide opportunities to players in contention for future assignments.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.