News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Irish batsman hits six sixes in row to win T20 club tourney

Irish batsman hits six sixes in row to win T20 club tourney

July 16, 2021 23:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

Northern Irish cricket club Cregagh had all but won Thursday's LVS Twenty20 Trophy final with their opponents Ballymena needing 35 runs off the final over, until John Glass took centre stage and smashed six sixes to snatch victory against all odds.

Cregagh, who were playing at their home ground, looked in control for 39 of the 40 overs after the opening batsmen built a platform for a competitive total of 147 before the bowlers reduced Ballymena to 113-7.

 

However, stand-in skipper Glass, who was on 51, launched the ball over the ropes off every delivery to finish unbeaten on 87, much to the disbelief of the Cregagh players and the crowd at Gibson Park.

He also walked away with the Man of the Match trophy while there was more cause for celebration in the Glass household after his older brother Sam had completed a hat-trick in the first innings to finish with three wickets for five runs.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup 2021: India to face Pak in group stage
T20 World Cup 2021: India to face Pak in group stage
SEE: India's first practice session under lights in SL
SEE: India's first practice session under lights in SL
Nagal makes singles cut for Tokyo Olympics
Nagal makes singles cut for Tokyo Olympics
3rd ODI: Malan blasts Proteas to victory over Ireland
3rd ODI: Malan blasts Proteas to victory over Ireland
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in country next week
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in country next week
ED raids premises of Videocon group
ED raids premises of Videocon group
Urban men lost more jobs than women in 2nd wave: CMIE
Urban men lost more jobs than women in 2nd wave: CMIE

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

More like this

Ganguly defends Pant

Ganguly defends Pant

Up to 'match-winner' Kuldeep to help himself: Raju

Up to 'match-winner' Kuldeep to help himself: Raju

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances