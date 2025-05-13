14 Bats, One Legend: A Sand Tribute Like No Other

IMAGE: A replica of 14 bats—a symbolic gesture honouring Kohli’s incredible journey in red-ball cricket. Photograph:Sudarsan Pattnaik/X

As the cricketing world bids farewell to Virat Kohli’s iconic Test career, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik turned grains of sand into a powerful tribute—honouring the former India captain with a sculpture featuring 14 bats on Puri beach.

Pattnaik's creation featured a replica of 14 bats—a symbolic gesture honouring Kohli’s incredible journey in red-ball cricket.

"Virat Kohli's contribution to cricket, India, and the world is beyond words. Through this sand art, we’ve tried to express our gratitude for his legacy," Pattnaik said on Tuesday.

As Kohli draws the curtain on a legendary Test career, the tribute stands as a reminder of the inspiration he’s been—on and off the field.