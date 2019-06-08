Barty wins French Open to claim maiden Grand Slam title

June 08, 2019 21:30 IST

Ashleigh Barty claimed her maiden Grand Slam title when she crushed Czech teenager 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday to become the first Australian woman in 46 years to win the French Open singles.

Eighth seed Barty joins 1969, 1970 and 1973 champion Margaret Court and 1971 winner Evonne Goolagong-Cawley on the list of Australian women who have lifted the trophy here in the professional era.

Barty raced to a 4-0 lead as she breezed through the opening set, taking full advantage of 19-year-old Vondrousova's early jitters.

Vondrousova, who was hoping to become the first teenager to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Iva Majoli in 1997, offered more of a challenge in the second set, but Barty was always in control.