News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Banton shines for England before rain ends T20 against Pakistan

Banton shines for England before rain ends T20 against Pakistan

August 29, 2020 09:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tom Banton

IMAGE: England's Tom Banton in action. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Reuters

Tom Banton blasted an impressive 71 before England's opening T20 international against Pakistan was abandoned because of rain at a soggy Old Trafford on Friday.

 

Batting first, England initially struggled as they lost Jonny Bairstow to the fifth ball of the match, but fellow opener Banton struck five sixes in his knock as England reached 131-6 in 16.1 overs before the weather closed in.

The umpires eventually called off play at just past 9pm local time with the outfield too wet to continue.

England

IMAGE: Pakistan's Imad Wasim celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow with teammates. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Reuters

Banton's 42-ball knock accelerated England's innings but Pakistan hit back to take four wickets for 14 runs.

Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan both claimed two victims while Iftikhar Ahmed had captain Eoin Morgan lbw. Dawid Malan was run out for 23, England's second-highest score.

The second match in the series is on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

With Anushka due in Jan, will Kohli go to Australia?

With Anushka due in Jan, will Kohli go to Australia?

CSK bowler, staff members test positive for COVID-19

CSK bowler, staff members test positive for COVID-19

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use