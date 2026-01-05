Bangladesh's India Boycott: ICC Stares At Major Crisis

'Logistically, it is going to be a little difficult because it is not easy to reshuffle a lot of matches at such short notice.'

IMAGE: BCB has formally requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches in the T20 World Cup to venues outside India, citing "safety and security" concerns of the players. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the Bangladesh Cricket Board deciding not to send their team to India for the T20 World Cup starting next month following the release of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders, former India batter Aakash Chopra stated that reshuffling matches to alternative venues will be extremely challenging with just one month left for the tournament to start.



BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council to relocate Bangladesh's matches in the T20 World Cup to venues outside India, citing "safety and security" concerns of the players, the Cricket Board said in a media release.



"An emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was held this afternoon to discuss recent developments related to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka," the BCB said in a media release.



"The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours, and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India. Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions."



The developments follow the announcement by KKR that they had released Bangladesh pacer Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster in response to a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.



"Now, there is only one month left (for start of T20 World Cup on February 7). The ball is in ICC's court. They will figure out what to do. Logistically, it is going to be a little difficult because it is not easy to reshuffle a lot of matches at such short notice," said Chopra in a video posted on Instagram.



Chopra also highlighted that this situation differs significantly from India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy last year.

"If you are thinking about the Champions Trophy, India had said six months ago that if we want to play, we can't go to Pakistan. If you want to hold the tournament without us, you can. So, that was India's stance at that point in time. And the ICC had a lot of time to manage this. There is not much time left to overcome the logistical challenge. Here, there is not much time, it is an interesting situation," he added.