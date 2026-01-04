HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangladesh will not play T20 World Cup games in India

January 04, 2026

Bangldesh cricket team

IMAGE: Bangladesh are scheduled to play West Indies, England and Italy in Kolkata before ending the group stage against Nepal in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bangladesh will not play their T20 World Cup matches in India after Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders amid growing tensions between the countries, Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul said on Sunday.

KKR said on Saturday they had released the Bangladesh bowler after being told to do so by BCCI.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 World Cup matches in Kolkata next month, with the February 7-March 8 tournament being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"Bangladesh will not go to India to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has taken this decision today," Nazrul, who is an adviser to the Ministry of Sports, said in a statement.

"We welcome this decision taken in the context of the extreme communal policy of India's cricket board."

Last month, hundreds protested near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi after Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district by a crowd that accused

him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

A total of 12 people were arrested in connection with his death.

The incident worsened relations between India and its neighbour, with ties already strained after Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests against her.

After Mustafizur's release on Saturday, the BCB had held an emergency meeting and were planning to write to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches and raise concerns about player safety.

"The board said that where a Bangladesh cricketer can't play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladesh cricket team can't feel safe to go to the World Cup," Nazrul had said.

"I have also instructed the board to request Bangladesh World Cup games to be held in Sri Lanka."

Last year, the ICC allowed India to play Champions Trophy matches in the United Arab Emirates due to soured relations with hosts Pakistan.

 

On Sunday, cricket news site Cricbuzz reported that the BCB would ask the BCCI for a formal explanation regarding Mustafizur's release.

The ICC and BCB did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Bangladesh are due to play West Indies, England and Italy in Kolkata before ending the group stage against Nepal in Mumbai.

