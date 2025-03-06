HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODIs

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODIs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2025 11:47 IST

'The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny.'

Mushfiqur Rahim

IMAGE: Mushfiqur Rahim, who made his ODI debut almost 20 years ago, is Bangladesh's second highest run-getter in ODIs with 7795 runs in 274 matches at an average of 36.42, with nine centuries. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Veteran Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has retired from ODI cricket with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old was part of Bangladesh's squad that exited the Champions Trophy from the group stage.

He made the announcement on social media.

"I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah (Thank God) for everything. While our achivements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty," Rahim said on Facebook.

"The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny.

"Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years," he added.

Rahim, who made his ODI debut almost 20 years ago, is Bangladesh's second highest run-getter in ODIs with 7795 runs in 274 matches at an average of 36.42, with nine centuries. Only Tamim Iqbal (8357 runs) has scored more ODI runs than him for Bangladesh.

 

He has also played 94 Tests and 102 T20 Internationals.

In the team's disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, Rahim failed to score against India before making just two runs against New Zealand.

Rahim has already retired from the shortest format but in the longest format, he is on course to become first from his country to play 100 Tests.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
