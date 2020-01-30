Bangladesh whip SA to enter U-19 WC SF

Source:

January 30, 2020 21:52 IST

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate victory over South Africa in the ICC Under-19 World Super League Cup quarter-final, in Potchefstroom, on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/Getty Imges

Bangladesh dished out a clinical all-round performance to beat hosts South Africa by 104 runs and enter the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, in Potchefstroom, on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from opener Tanzid Hasan (80 off 84 balls), Shahadat Hossain (74 off 76) and Towhid Hridoy (51 off 73) to post a competitive 261 for 5.

The South Africans were below-par with the ball, as two out of five Bangladesh wickets came off run-outs.

Off-spinner Pheko Moletsane (2/41) and Tiaan van Vuuren (1/46) were the only wicket-takers for the home team.

South Africa were no better with the bat as left-arm orthodox bowler Rakibul Hasan returned impressive figures of 5/19 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/41) scalped two wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 157 in 42.3 overs.

Middle-order batsman Luke Beaufort top-scored for South Africa with a 91-ball 60, while opener Jonathan Bird made 35, but their contributions were not enough to see them through.

Bangladesh will play New Zealand in the second semi-final in Potchefstroom on February 6.

New Zealand had beaten West Indies by two wickets on Wednesday.