Bangladesh whip Pakistan in series opener

July 20, 2025 21:55 IST

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib celebrates the wjcket of Pakistan's Salman Agha during their opening T20I in Dhaka on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Bangladesh opened their three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan with a convincing seven-wicket win on Sunday, driven by disciplined bowling and a composed half-century from opener Parvez Hossain Emon.

 

After electing to field, Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 110 in 19.3 overs. Parvez anchored the chase with an unbeaten 56 off 39 balls, including five sixes and three fours, as the hosts reached their target in 15.3 overs.

Parvez shared a 73-run stand for the third wicket with Towhid Hridoy (36), ensuring a comfortable finish despite a testing pitch.

The second T20 will be played on Tuesday.

AGENCIES
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

