Taijul Islam Puts Bangladesh On Brink Of Series Sweep

Taijul Islam's stellar four-wicket haul has put Bangladesh on the cusp of a series-clinching victory against Pakistan in the second Test in Sylhet, as Pakistan struggle to chase a massive target.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's players celebrate a wicket during the second Test against Pakistan in Sylhet on Tuesday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points Taijul Islam's impressive bowling performance put Bangladesh on the verge of a series sweep against Pakistan.

Shan Masood and Salman Agha scored 71 each, contributing to Pakistan's fightback on Day 4.

Mushfiqur Rahim's century in the second innings helped Bangladesh set a formidable target for Pakistan.

Bangladesh are aiming for a second consecutive series sweep against Pakistan.

Taijul Islam's four-wicket haul helped Bangladesh close in on a series sweep against Pakistan on Day 4 of the second and final Test, in Sylhet, on Tuesday.

Bangladesh need three wickets to register a second successive series sweep against Pakistan after the visitors were reduced to 316/7 at stumps on Day 4 after they were set a huge target of 437.

Pakistan's hopes of clinching an unlikely victory rest on veteran Mohammad Rizwan, who was unbeaten on 75, while Sajid Khan was not out on eight.

Taijul starred with the ball for Bangladesh, taking 4/113 in 31 overs, while pacer Nahid Rana bagged two wickets.

Shan Masood, Salman Agha Defy Bangladesh

Captain Shan Masood and Salman Agha, both scored 71 each, as Pakistan staged a great fightback on the fourth day. Veteran Babar Azam failed to carry on after a good start, hitting a fluent 47 from 52 balls. Taijul dismissed all the three well set Pakistan batters to put Bangladesh in control.

Agha and Rizwan added 134 runs for the sixth wicket to revive Pakistan's hopes before Taijul bowled the former and then accounted for Hasan Ali for a duck.

Masood and Azam's promising 91-run stand between them came to an end when Taijul had Babar caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Bangladesh Eye Series Sweep

Litton stroked a solid 126 to guide Bangladesh for 278 in their first innings, before they fought back with the ball to bowl out Pakistan for 232.

Bangladesh then surged ahead to post a huge 390 in the second innings courtesy of an impressive 137 from Mushfiqur Rahim, setting Pakistan a 400-plus target.

No other team has chased more than 418 runs for victory in Test cricket.

Bangladesh, who won the first test by 104 runs, are aiming for a second successive series sweep over Pakistan.