Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Mehidy ignites 'sportsman spirit' row after controversial Salman Agha run-out

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was controversially run out by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the second ODI in Dhaka on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan captain Salman Agha was run out in bizarre fashion by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Agha was run out as he tried to lift the ball and hand it over to the bowler following a straight drive from the batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The dismissal immediately revived discussions about the "spirit of cricket" and had echoes of the 2023 Ashes controversy when Australia's Alex Carey stumped England's Jonny Bairstow at Lord's.

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha said Mehidy Hasan Miraz should had shown the 'sportsman spirit' after the Bangladesh captain ended his innings with a controversial run-out in Friday’s second One-Day International in Dhaka.



Short of his crease at the non-striker's end, Agha bent down to pick up the ball to return it to the bowler after his teammate Mohammad Rizwan had driven it towards him.



However, Mehidy circled around behind Agha to collect the ball and threw down the stumps.



The dismissal immediately revived discussions about the "spirit of cricket" and had echoes of the 2023 Ashes controversy when Australia's Alex Carey stumped England's Jonny Bairstow at Lord's.



"I think sportsman spirit has to be there," Agha told reporters after Pakistan's 128-run win.



"What he has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently.



"I would have gone for sportsman spirit."

'I was just trying to give him the ball back'

Agha reacted angrily in the moment, throwing down his gloves and helmet, but later downplayed his outburst.



"I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided.



"If you ask me what would I have done, I would have done things differently. But ... whatever happened after that, it was in the moment."



Pakistan and Bangladesh will play the third ODI on Sunday, with the three-match series level at 1-1.